Assembly orders Katcha LG boss to refund N23m

Posted February 13, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Enyioha Opara, Minna The Niger State House Committee on Local Government Councils has ordered the Chairman of Katcha Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Dogo, to refund N23m allegedly embezzled by him. The order followed his indictment for corruption by the house committee during its oversight functions to the local government councils in the state last […]

The post Assembly orders Katcha LG boss to refund N23m appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Niger Assembly suspends LG chairman for embezzling N23.7m Niger state House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Katcha local government area, Alhaji Mohammed Dogo for embezzling over...
  2. Kano Assembly orders removal of Kwankwasiyya inscriptions on public buildings The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of all Kwankwasiyya inscriptions from public buildings in Kano...
  3. Katsina Assembly set to dissolve LGs Katsina State House of Assembly is poised to sack the 34 elected chairmen and 361 councillors in the state’s local...
  4. Lagos Assembly approves N59.3b budget for 57 local councils The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday approved a budget of N59, 287,974,102 for the 20 local governments and local...
  5. Ebonyi govt cancels proposed unified promotion exams, orders refund of fees Ebonyi State government has cancelled the proposed unified promotion exams and ordered principals of both public and private schools in...
  6. Senate orders refund of N264bn diverted from TETFUND SENATE yesterday ordered the refund of N263,931,254,708.51 diverted from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, by the federal government. The...
  7. Assembly indicts 12 ex-LG Chairmen in Ebonyi The Ebonyi House of Assembly has indicted 12 of the 13 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen for financial misappropriation. The...
  8. CPC orders VIP Express to refund N25 million to aggrieved consumers The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has ordered a tourism hospitality firm, VIP Express Tourism Limited, to refund over N25 million...
  9. Underfunding, Bane of Legislative Oversight Functions – Osun Assembly Osun Assembly has identified poor funding of the legislative arm of government as a major factor militating against effective oversight...
  10. Osun Assembly amends LG Administration law Osun State House of Assembly has on Thursday approved an executive bill for the amendment to the State Local Government...

< YOHAIG home