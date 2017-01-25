Johanna Konta said playing Serena Williams was a highlight of her life and she learned a lot from being on the other side of the net to the tennis great. The Briton had been on a nine-match win streak and in impeccable form heading into her Australian Open quarter-final with Williams on Wednesday, making her […]

The post Australian Open: Konta calls Serena thrashing ‘best experience’ appeared first on Punch Newspapers.