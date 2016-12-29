Automakers fault call for delay in policy implementation

Posted December 29, 2016 5:26 am by Comments

Anna Okon Automakers in Nigeria have faulted the call by stakeholders in the maritime industry that the implementation of the auto policy established two years ago should be delayed up until manufacturers are able to assemble sufficient cars locally. The stakeholders had made the call during a recent town hall meeting on the National Automotive […]

The post Automakers fault call for delay in policy implementation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Forex: FG may grant concessions to automakers Rasheed Bisiriyu The Central Bank may offer some form of concession to automakers and vehicle assembly plants to enable them...
  2. Stakeholders agree on auto policy implementation plans The Federal Government, vehicle manufacturers, dealers and licensed Customs agents and other stakeholders have agreed to leave no stone unturned...
  3. Auto policy: Fed Govt, stakeholders agree on implementation • 10 more auto plants coming The Federal Government, vehicle manufacturers, dealers and Licensed Customs Agents, among other stakeholders, have...
  4. NESG: Stakeholders task FG on implementation of policy recommendations THE three-day 21st Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, conference has come and gone, with the stakeholders both in private and...
  5. FG must ensure strict implementation of automotive policy to stimulate economy — Expert An automobile expert, Mr Davies Ikegbula, on Monday urged the Federal Government to ensure the effective implementation of the National...
  6. Reviewed auto policy ready in six months – FG Ife Ogunfuwa The Federal Government has said details of its reviewed automotive policy, which will include stiffer measures on used...
  7. LASG commences implementation of national policy on MSMEs LAGOS State Government yesterday, commenced implementation of the National Policy on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with the inauguration...
  8. ‘Stakeholder urges review of auto policy’ An auto dealer and Chairman of Oris Velvet Autos, Chief Alfred Omoghiade,  has called on the Federal Government and its...
  9. Abuja natives at loggerheads over land swap policy Abuja Original Inhabitants Coalition yesterday kicked against recent call by its sister association to scrap the Land Swap programme initiated...
  10. Enugu to call town hall meeting over acute water supply The Enugu State government has said that it would summon a Town Hall Meeting anytime next month “to tackle the...

< YOHAIG home