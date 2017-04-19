Babachir suspension: Buhari’s action commendable, says Shehu Sani

The Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crises in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has applauded the action of the president on the committee’s report.

The Senate Ad hoc Committee had in an interim report, indicated the  Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday announced Babachir’s suspension

Reacting, Sani said it was commendable that the committee’s report was taken seriously.

“The sword of truth is not just cast and sharpened for the neck of foes but also for those of friends.

“Moral gallows is not just meant for a belligerent foe but for a perfidious friend.

“Courage is dispensing justice; greater courage is dispensing justice against our emotions and temptation towards saving a friend.

“It’s easier to annihilate an adversary for a heap wrong than reprimand a friend for a mountain of wrong.

“It’s commendable for the president to heed the call to fumigate the throne of lice and bugs with the same ability he goes after rodents afar,’’ he said.

The lawmaker clarified that “the senate and the committee have nothing personal against the SGF or any person affected.

“We simply did our job in conformity with our constitutional responsibilities and the moral calling of our conscience.

“We cannot jubilate because a mighty mortal is caught in the trap of his fate; we are neither saints nor Angels, but we have a duty to raise a card and blow the whistle.’’

