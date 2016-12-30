Bad weather stops Buhari’s visit to Bauchi, President apologises

The Federal Government on Thursday said plans were underway to upgrade the Instrument Landing Systems at the country’s major airports to ensure that they work better. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement announcing the suspension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled one-day working visit […]

