Ban: Union seeks one-month moratorium for car importers

Posted February 3, 2017

Ife Ogunfuwa The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria has appealed to the Federal Government to grant one-month moratorium to car importers before the implementation of the ban on car imports through land borders. The President of the union, Emmanuel Nted, while speaking in Lagos on Thursday, said many importers had their vehicles trapped in neighbouring […]

