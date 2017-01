As the New Year begins, it is advisable to manage a bank account wisely. This step-by-step guide to money saving habits can help you develop a realistic savings plan, according to https://bettermoneyhabits.bankofamerica.com. Record your expenses: The first step to saving money is to figure out how much you spend. Keep track of all your expenses, […]

The post Banking tips to help you in the New Year appeared first on Punch Newspapers.