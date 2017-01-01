Banks denied us Christmas, New Year celebrations — Pensioners

Nike Popoola The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has accused banks of refusing to pay pensions of its members after reportedly receiving allocation for the payment from the Federal Government, thus denying the retirees the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The Vice-Chairman, NUP, Federal Branch, Lagos, Arashi Lawal, said the money was specifically meant to settle […]

