Be optimistic, Osun assembly tells Nigerians

Posted January 3, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Ramon Oladimeji The Osun State House of Assembly has urged Nigerians to be optimistic and approach 2017 trusting in the ability of the government to take the country out of recession. The Assembly said this in its New Year goodwill message signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye. While commending […]

The post Be optimistic, Osun assembly tells Nigerians appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Osun parliament to Nigerians: Celebrate with optimism Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon Najeem Salaam wants Nigerians to embrace the new year...
  2. Osun Assembly Asks Nigerians To Be Optimistic In 2017 Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of Honourable Najeem Salaam wants Nigerians to embrace the New Year with...
  3. Striking doctors’ demands ‘ll be met – Osun Assembly Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Najeem Salam, has assured  medical doctors  under the...
  4. Osun Assembly eulogises Aregbesola at 59 The Osun State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Rt. Honourable Najeem Salaam, has congratulated the Governor Rauf Aregbesola...
  5. Christmas: Osun Assembly Advocates Demonstration of Love Among Nigerians Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon Najeem Salaam has described Christmas as season of joy,...
  6. Aregbesola seeks assembly’s approval to reduce budget Femi Makinde, Osogbo Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has written to House of Assembly for approval to review the...
  7. Osun Assembly greets Muslims at Ramadam   The Osun State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Hon Najeem Salaam, has felicitated with Muslims on the...
  8. Osun Assembly threatens federal controller with arrest Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Osun State House of Assembly has threatened to arrest the Controller, Federal Ministry of Works in...
  9. Senate may clash with Osun assembly over bailout probe Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Senate may clash with the Osun State House of Assembly over the plan of the former...
  10. Osun Assembly’ll add value to governance –Oyintiloye Osun State House of Assembly member representing Obokun state constituency, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has expressed optimism that the sixth Assembly...

< YOHAIG home