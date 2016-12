Belfast club Linfield look set to sign Nigerian striker Kevin Amuneke following his impressive recent stint for a junior club in Northern Ireland, according to BBC Sport. Amuneke, 30, has been playing for Ballymena & Provincial Football League club Ballynure Old Boys this season. The much-travelled striker played for Porto’s reserves during Jose Mourinho’s time […]

The post Belfast club want Kevin Amuneke appeared first on Punch Newspapers.