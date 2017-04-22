Bello wants to assassinate me —Melaye

Gbenga Odogun

Senator Dino Melaye, on Saturday, accused the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, of plotting to assassinate him for fighting for the state’s workers and pensioners.

However, Bello, in a swift reaction, said he did not believe that Melaye would “make such a sweeping statement on security matters.”

The governor, speaking through his Director -General, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, said he did not believe that was the position of the senator, adding that Melaye’s supporters, who he described as “largely ignorant about security matters,” might be the ones behind the allegations.

Dino, while addressing women of Kogi West Senatorial District, who embarked on a peaceful protest at Aiyetoro-Gbede, noted that workers and pensioners in the state were suffering and dying, following the non-payment of 15-month salaries and pensions by the governor.

The senator said, “Yahaya Bello collected N20bn from the Federal Government as bailout fund. Still, he refused to settle workers. He also collected N11bn from the Paris Club fund. Still, he refused to pay workers and pensioners.

“Children can no longer go to school. Tenants can no longer pay their house rent. Enough is enough, the people of Kogi State are tired of this government.

“The advent of Yahaya Bello as governor and Taofiq Isa as local government administrator in the political history of Kogi State has brought this unfortunate socio-political paradigm shift.”

But Bello said, “Senator Melaye understands the implications of making such weighty allegations and would not try it.”

