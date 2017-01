Niran Adedokun I can imagine the self-righteous indignation in the minds of many Nigerians at the attempt to draw a comparison between the two gentlemen whose names appear on this headline. I cannot say I don’t understand. In the contemplation of the average Nigerian, having these two names in the same sentence will be akin […]

The post Between Fayose, el-Rufai and Fulani herdsmen appeared first on Punch Newspapers.