Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, said on Monday that at least 54,000 women had become widows due to the activities of the Boko Haram sect between 2011 and February 2017. He added that the terrorists destroyed 5,335 classrooms in 541 schools. Shettima said this while delivering a speech at the 2017 […]