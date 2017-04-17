B’Haram: NAF spends N343m to fuel alpha jets

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force has spent about N343m to fuel alpha jets deployed for anti-insurgency operations in the North-East in the first quarter of 2017.

The Commander of the air component, Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Commodore Charles Ohwo, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Yola, Adamawa State, on the quarterly activities of the component.

Ohwo said the NAF troops within the quarter went on no fewer than 701 missions and flew for 1,486 hours and 26 minutes.

Our correspondent was told that the air component’s responsibilities included closed air support to ground forces, armed reece and armed escort, tactical airlift, combat air patrols and auxiliary missions.

Ohwo gave the assurance that the air component would sustain the ongoing assault against the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East region.

He said, “Despite dislodging the insurgents from their last known place at Camp Zairo, Intelligence and Surveillance Reconnaissance footages showed that the terrorists had relocated from Sambisa to the west, while others moved eastwards towards Gwoza and Tagoshe. We concentrated our ISR activities to these areas to decimate the terrorists.

“In the quarter under review, we went on 701 missions, flew for 1,486 hours and 26 minutes. We went for 974 sorties and expended 1,227,982 litres of fuel. The cost of fuel for the alpha jet is N280 per litre. The total cost of fuel used was N343,834,960.

“The air component has continued to play its roles in the northeast operations, which included Closed Air Support, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Armed Reece and Armed Escort and Tactical Airlift.  We assisted the 3 Division in Damaturu, 7 Division in Buni Yadi and 8 Task Force Division in Monguno to conduct operations to rout the Boko Haram terrorists who fled from the Sambisa Forest.

“We were at Talala, Bama, Dikwa, Damboa, Mubi and Gwoza in joint operations with ground troops. We also held operations with the Multinational Joint Task Force codenamed, Operation Gama Aiki.”

