B’Haram terrorists not Shiites or Sunnis – Iranian envoy

Adelani Adepegba and Godwin Isenyo The Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Morteza Zarchi, has carpeted Boko Haram and other extremist groups, saying they did not belong to the Sunni or Shiite sects of Islam. The envoy said his country did not regard fundamentalists as true Muslims because they did not represent any school of thought in […]

