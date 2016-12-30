Biafra: Group condemns secession; calls for integration of Ndigbo

Posted December 30, 2016 11:26 pm by Comments

Gibson Achonu, Owerri A socio-political group called Igbo Movement for Justice has condemned the agitation for secession  and  political violence by the Igbos,  rather it  called  for full integration of the sect in the political calculations of the Nigerian nation.  The full integration, the group said, would stop the rise of more pressure groups in […]

The post Biafra: Group condemns secession; calls for integration of Ndigbo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Biafra: Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for Kanu’s release …says ‘we stand on 2014 Confab Document’ Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday asked the Federal Government...
  2. CD condemns Igbos criticizing Biafra protest, calls on youths to shun Fr Mbaka Ministry As the tension caused by the activities of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB...
  3. Ohanaeze meets pro-Biafra groups, compiles demands Ihuoma Chiedozie The apex socio-political association of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has held talks with pro-Biafra groups and agitators in...
  4. Ndigbo don’t need Biafra -Bishop Chukwuma The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, on Thursday said the Igbo did not need...
  5. Biafra: Conduct referendum for secession now or …, MASSOB tells FG The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra,MASSOB, Thursday, asked the Federal Government to quickly conduct a...
  6. ACF warns Ndigbo: Your Biafra war agenda will fail again …says Jonathan favoured South than North Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, yester­day declared that renewed agitation for Biafra Republic out of...
  7. The real change Ndigbo and Biafra need (1) BIAFRA is real, and those who wave it away do so to the exposure of their wrong assessment of the...
  8. ACF carpets Igbo leaders for supporting MASSOB, secession Pan-Northern socio-political body, Arewa Consultative Forum, on  Tuesday carpeted Igbo leaders for supporting the activities of the Movement for the Actualisation...
  9. Stop giving 13% oil derivation to governors, Ndigbo group tells FG A group called Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) has appealed to Federal Government to stop giving the monthly 13 per cent...
  10. Biafra: Niger Delta didn’t betray Ndigbo —MASSOB leader Leader of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Solomon Chukwu, has said that contrary...

< YOHAIG home