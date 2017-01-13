Bird flu: Kano govt to disinfect markets, poultry farms

Posted January 13, 2017 12:26 pm by Comments

The Kano State government said it would soon begin disinfection of all poultry farms and markets as part of measures to curb the spread of the recent outbreak of bird flu in the state. The Director, Veterinary services of the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Shehu Bawa, disclosed this in an interview […]

The post Bird flu: Kano govt to disinfect markets, poultry farms appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

