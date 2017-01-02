Bitcoin bounces back despite negative publicity

Posted January 2, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Bitcoin, the digital currency whose anonymity attracted drug dealers and tax evaders, is on a roll again, according to a Financial Times report But after a renewed price spike that echoes its first speculative bubble three years ago, even many of the currency’s backers warn that another sharp correction is likely to follow. Bitcoin first […]

The post Bitcoin bounces back despite negative publicity appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. What you need to know about Bitcoin Nowadays, Bitcoin is being discussed aloud in the cyber space. So, for your knowledge, let me tell you that Bitcoin...
  2. What is Bitcoin? Virtual currency Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright on Monday revealed himself as the creator of the virtual Bitcoin currency to media outlets, the...
  3. Japanese police arrest CEO of MtGox Bitcoin exchange Japanese police on Saturday arrested Mark Karpeles, head of the MtGox Bitcoin exchange, after a series of fraud allegations lead...
  4. Nigeria’s No. 1 Bitcoin wallet service provider ( JostPay.com ) In case you’ve been living under the rock 😀 let me tell you a little about bitcoin? Bitcoin is a...
  5. CBN, NDIC To Probe Digital Currency, ‘Bitcoin’ Scheme By Modupe Gbadeyanka For a while now, promoters of a digital currency, Bitcoin, have been urging Nigerians to key into...
  6. Naira bounces back after days in recession NAIRA opened strong on Monday, recovering from last week’s record low of N425 per dollar at the parallel market. The...
  7. Onecoin business: why it’s better than Bitcoin What is one coin?  One coin is a new type of crypto-currency  A digitally created currency based on advanced mathematical...
  8. CBN May Legalise Use Of Bitcoin Lucy Nwachukwu(NAN): Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, the Managing Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), on Friday said the commission and CBN...
  9. Naira bounces back against dollar at interbank market The Naira on Wednesday appreciated against the dollar at the interbank market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The...
  10. I didn’t quit Twitter because of negative comments –Sean Tizzle Ademola Olonilua and Eric Dumo Not many Nigerians were shocked when popular singer, Sean Tizzle, announced that he was quitting...

< YOHAIG home