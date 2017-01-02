Bitcoin bounces back despite negative publicity
Bitcoin, the digital currency whose anonymity attracted drug dealers and tax evaders, is on a roll again, according to a Financial Times report But after a renewed price spike that echoes its first speculative bubble three years ago, even many of the currency’s backers warn that another sharp correction is likely to follow. Bitcoin first […]
