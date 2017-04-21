Blow whistle on police corruption –IG

Posted April 21, 2017 7:26 am by Comments

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has encouraged Nigerians to expose corruption and misconduct in the police by using the various social media platforms set up for the purpose.

He assured the people that any police officer found wanting would be severely punished, noting that public scrutiny of the men and women of the Force would contribute to discipline in the service.

Winasbet.com

Idris stated this on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the partnership between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation on an anti-corruption initiative titled ‘Corruption, not in my country’.

The IG, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, said he had instituted various reforms and programmes to make the police more accountable, responsible and reliable.

He stated, “Nigerians should blow the whistle on police corruption through the various platforms we have set up on WhatsApp, Instagram, email and GSM telephone numbers. Please do the whistle-blowing and see what action the police will take; we will do the right thing and ensure justice.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FG’s whistle-blowing policy cardinal to fighting corruption—Cleric Prophet Christopher Owolabi, the General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church in  Omu-Aran, Kwara, says the whistle-blowing policy of the Federal Government...
  2. Don urges Nigerians to embrace whistle blowing to curb corruption Minna – A Don, Dr Thomos Alabi, on Saturday called Nigerians to embrace the whistle-blowing initiative of the Federal Government...
  3. Agency Plans Enlightenment On Whistle Blowing To Tackle Corruption The National Orientation Agency has announced plans to embark on enlightenment campaign at the grassroots to sensitise Nigerians on whistle...
  4. AGF urges N’Assembly to pass whistle-blower bill Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), her urged the...
  5. Group warns against misuse of whistle blowing policy Civil Society Union of Nigeria, CSUN, has appealed to Nigerians not to misuse the whistle blowing policy of the Muhammadu...
  6. Nigerians To Embrace Whistle Blowing A Don, Dr Thomas Alabi, on Saturday called Nigerians to embrace the whistle-blowing initiative of the Federal Government in exposing...
  7. Presidency orders investigation on sack of whistle-blower Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Friday that Mr Ntia Thompson, sacked by the Ministry over whistle blowing, would...
  8. Anti-Corruption War: ICAN establishes N50m Whistle Blowing Fund The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has set up N50 million-Whistle- Blowing Fund in support of President Muhammadu...
  9. Group launches ‘Corruption Anonymous’ to aid whistle blower policy Corruption Anonymous hopes to bring together three interrelated stakeholders in the fight against corruption. The post Group launches ‘Corruption Anonymous’...
  10. FG Confirms Idris As Inspector General Of Police (Photos) Federal Government has confirmed the appointment of the former acting Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris as the 19th Indigenous...

< YOHAIG home