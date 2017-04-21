Blow whistle on police corruption –IG

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has encouraged Nigerians to expose corruption and misconduct in the police by using the various social media platforms set up for the purpose.

He assured the people that any police officer found wanting would be severely punished, noting that public scrutiny of the men and women of the Force would contribute to discipline in the service.

Idris stated this on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the partnership between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation on an anti-corruption initiative titled ‘Corruption, not in my country’.

The IG, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, said he had instituted various reforms and programmes to make the police more accountable, responsible and reliable.

He stated, “Nigerians should blow the whistle on police corruption through the various platforms we have set up on WhatsApp, Instagram, email and GSM telephone numbers. Please do the whistle-blowing and see what action the police will take; we will do the right thing and ensure justice.”

