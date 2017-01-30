BoI pledges more funds for Aba industrialists

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Bank of Industry, in a bid to boost the capacity of the manufacturing sector, has promised to provide more funds to manufacturers based in Aba, Abia State. The Acting Managing Director, BoI, Mr. Waheed Olagunju, stated this during the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Clinic for viable enterprises organised by […]

