Boko Haram burns down village, abducts five-year-old boy

Adelani Adepegba and Olaleye Aluko Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday attacked Kaumutayahi Village, East of Chibok town, killing a man and abducting a five year-old boy, who was living with his grandmother. The terrorists were said to have ransacked and razed the village from 9pm till 2am before leaving with their victim. They reportedly stole […]

