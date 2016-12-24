Boko Haram terrorists on the run – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday claimed the military had routed Boko Haram in a key northeastern stronghold, a year after saying the Islamist militants had been “technically” defeated. A campaign lasting for months in the 1,300 square-kilometre (500 square-mile) forest in northeastern Borno state led to the “final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their […]

