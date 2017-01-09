Borno bombers kill eight, missing Adamawa cops found dead

Kayode Idowu and Hindi Livinus Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, are now living in fear of suicide attacks as eight persons were killed on Sunday night in two attacks in the town. Also, the police in Adamawa State have confirmed that the two riot policemen declared missing on Sunday following an attack on […]

