Borno to build school for 2,000 orphans

Folashade Adebayo The Borno State Government has said that it is constructing a boarding school for 2,000 children whose parents were killed by Boko Haram insurgents. According to the state government, the school, with boarding facilities is almost completed. Commissioner for Education in the state, Musa Inuwa, who said this in a telephone interview with […]

