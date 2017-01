Festus Abu The Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Football Supporters’ Club has confirmed Rev. Samuel Ikpea as the new National Chairman of the club. Ikpea, a former Secretary-General of the club, emerged as the new boss of the NFSC after scoring 168 votes against his opponent Aromire Murtala’s seven in the December 10, 2016 […]

The post BoT confirms Ikpea as new supporters’ club chair appeared first on Punch Newspapers.