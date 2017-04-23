[BREAKING] Adeleke’s death: Protesting youths attack journalists, block traffic

Femi Makinde, Osogbo

Irate youths protesting the sudden demise of Senator Isiaka Adeleke just attacked a journalists attacked to the NTA, Mr. Tope Alabi and his cameraman.

The incident happened as the NTA crew moved to the residence of the late politician in Ede to cover the sad event.

One of the enlightened youths, however, used a motorcycle to rescue Alabi while the cameraman ran inside one of the houses nearby as the youths wielding cudgel and sticks pursued him.

The youths believed that Adeleke was attacked spiritually while other claimed he was poisoned hence his sudden demise.

They said he was killed to pave way for another APC aspirant to win the next year governorship election.