BREAKING: Army arrests soldiers who brutalised crippled man in Onitsha

Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Army says it has identified and arrested two soldiers who allegedly brutalised a crippled man in New Market Road, Ontisha, in Anambra State. The army in a statement released by 11.50pm on Wednesday said the soldiers had also been charged by their commanding officer. A video showing the officers dragging […]

