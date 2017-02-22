BREAKING: I’m feeling better, Buhari tells Ganduje

Ted Odogwu, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening extended his appreciation to Nigerians for their goodwill and prayers, saying his condition has improved.

Buhari, who spoke for about three minutes in vernacular, on phone, with Governor Ganduje, while a prayer session was in progress at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said he is feeling better.

“Alhamdulillah (all praise be to Allah)”, he said when Ganduje inquired “how are you feeling now Your Excellency?

During the prayer session, which was broadcast live by local radio stations in Kano, Ganduje told the President that Islamic scholars and Imams in Kano were praying for his speedy recovery.

To this end, the President remarked “Maa shaa Allah”, meaning, “God willed it”, an Arabic phrase used to show appreciation for a person or happening and is evoked upon hearing good news.

He expressed the hope that Allah will accept the prayers and asked the governor to extend his best wishes to the Islamic scholars.

Ganduje, who was highly elated, remarked that from the voice of the President, his health has greatly improved, expressing the hope that the Nigerian leader would get well soon.

