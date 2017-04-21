BREAKING: Lagos denies demolishing Berger retail market

Posted April 21, 2017 11:26 am by Comments

The Lagos State Government on Friday debunked media reports linking it to the demolition of Berger retail market, saying that the allegation was far from the truth.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Wasiu Anifowose, the State Government described the media reports as figment of imagination of the authors.

The demolition was carried out on Wednesday and most traders denied being served contravention notices.

Winasbet.com

While clarifying the position of the State Government, Anifowose said it was not the norm of the government to act in such manner, adding that before any demolition is carried out, all statutory notices were served.

“As a State Government, we like to categorically deny involvement in the demolition exercise as alleged in some national dailies.

“While the reports in one breath claimed that the State Government was responsible for the demolition, it was also said that it was in compliance with a court judgment.

“The same report also alleged that an unnamed former Governor was behind the exercise, while still claiming that the land on which the retail market was located had been under global acquisition for years.

“Our story is that some of the market women came to my office yesterday saying that their market was being demolished, and after finding out from relevant agencies because I have not given any directive on demolition and having confirmed that our agencies were not involved, I told the market people that the demolition nerver came from us.

“We don’t demolish without organising a stakeholder meeting with the concerned people and we also ensure that we give them enough notice,” Anifowose said.

He added that the last time the State Government carried out a demolition exercise was in January when lay-by was being constructed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Lagos State Government hereby categorically deny involvement in the demoilition exercise,” Anifowose said.

 

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Traders Criticise Planned Demolition Of Market In Abia Traders at the Ariaria International Market in Aba have raised alarm over the alleged planned demolition of the market by...
  2. Ariaria Market: Traders Vow To Resist Alleged Planned Demolition By Government Traders at Ariaria International Market, Aba, Southeast Nigeria have raised an alarm over the alleged planned demolition of the market...
  3. LASG Denies Demolishing Etodo Gbame Community The Lagos State Government on Thursday denied the unsubstantiated claims being circulated in some sections of the media and on...
  4. Lagos State Government Demolishes Oshodi Market (Photos) The Lagos state government task force on Saturday 7th Jan., 2017 demolished the popular Oshodi market. The market has been...
  5. Lagos community cries foul over alleged illegal demolition Residents of Okun-Mopo in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State have cried out over the demolition of their houses...
  6. Ajimobi demolishes Ogunpa market GBENRO ADESINA/IBADAN Ogunpa market demolished on Monday, 11 January, 2016. The demolition caterpillar of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State,...
  7. SEC Draws Up Plan To Push Retail Investors Involvement In Capital Market The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has drawn up a 10-year master plan to scale up the percentage of retail...
  8. Taskforce demolishes 360 shops, containers at Igbara Market Bulldozer demolishing shops in the market Kazeem Ugbodaga Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce have demolished 360 illegal shops and...
  9. Anxiety, tears, as Lagos shuts Ladipo Market IT was frustration, anger and tears at the Ladipo Spare Parts Market yesterday as traders scampered to salvage the little...
  10. Demolition of Oshodi market in bad faith —Ohanaeze youths The Youth Wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that the demolition of Oshodi market, Lagos...

< YOHAIG home