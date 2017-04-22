[BREAKING] Police arrest man with knife in Paris train station

A man carrying a knife was arrested on Saturday at Paris’s Gare du Nord station, causing brief panic days after the jihadist killing of a policeman, police sources said amid pre-election jitters.

“An individual carrying a knife came into the station, was pointed out to a police patrol which immediately arrested him,” one of the sources said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Another police source added that the arrest caused a “panic movement” with a number of travellers abandoning their luggage in the middle of the station.

The incident came two days after the Champs Elysees killing of a policeman and one day before France goes to the polls in the first round of close-run presidential elections.

France remains under a state of emergency following a string of attacks that have claimed 239 lives since 2015. (AFP)