BREAKING: Police free Ekiti woman brutalised at checkpoint

A family source confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.
He said that the woman was released to her husband late Saturday night on administrative bail.
According to the source, Toyin’s husband, Akanni Adeyeye has taken her to a private hospital in the Ado Ekiti for the treatment of bruises on her body, as well as the trauma she suffered in the hands of the police.
Toyin and her two-month-old baby, along with her brother, were detained from Friday up till Saturday night, before being released.
Mr Abdullahi Chafe, the Ekiti state police commissioner accused Toyin of slapping one of his men at a checkpoint and tearing his uniform.
Chafe spoke in a reaction to the social media outrage against the policemen for brutalising the woman.
Chafe said Toyin committed the offence at the checkpoint when she was asked to prove the ownership of the car in which she was being driven.
John March 19th, 2017 at 9:05 pm
It is high time the check the police excesses. We don’t have a police in Nigeria. What we have is armed robbers and higher assassins on the roads.
John March 19th, 2017 at 9:09 pm
We do not have a police in Nigeria. What we have is armed robbers and assassins on the high ways