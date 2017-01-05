BREAKING: Riyad Mahrez crowned African Footballer of the Year

Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez was Thursday voted African Footballer of the Year after he inspired Leicester City to the English Premier League title last season. Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, into second place, with Senegal star Sadio Mane, who features for Liverpool, taking third place. The […]

The post BREAKING: Riyad Mahrez crowned African Footballer of the Year appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

