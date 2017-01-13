BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill several people in Adamawa

Several people are feared dead in an early morning bomb blast in Madagali town in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa. An eye witness who simply identified himself as Baba, said the blast occurred near a checkpoint at the entrance of the town. “We heard three  blasts near the checkpoint where people gathered to be […]

