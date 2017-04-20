BREAKING: Suspended DG NIA did not weep, says Buhari’s aide

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said there was no truth in media reports that the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, wept when he visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

In a statement made available to journalists, Shehu described the reports as unfair and uncharitable.

The statement read, “Widespread reporting that Ambassador Ayo Oke of the National Intelligence Agency had cried are unfair and charitable.

“Witnesses to his visit to the Vice President and his own personal account, say that he arrived to a swarm of journalists which he wanted to avoid.

“He asked his driver to make a quick turn and instead, he headed to the Glass House, the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS.

“From there, he put a call to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, and requested that he help to clear the journalists so that he can make a quiet entry to the VP’s office and that is what happened.

“In an SUV with darkened windows, no one could have seen an occupant crying.”