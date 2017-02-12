BREAKING: Traditional rulers, Uduaghan, others attend Ibori’s thanksgiving service

Ovie Okpare,  Warri The thanksgiving service in honour of former Delta State Governor,  Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who recently returned to Nigeria after serving a jail term in London for money laundering has commenced at the First Baptist Church, Oghara,  Delta State. The service which started at about 10am is being attended by several traditional rulers […]

