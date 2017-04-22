BREAKING: Veteran actor, Olumide Bakare is dead
Posted April 22, 2017
Veteran actor, Olumide Bakare is dead. The veteran actor passed on in the early hours of Saturday according to his personal assistant.
Details later…
