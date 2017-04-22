[BREAKING] We spent N20m to hack into JAMB registration portal –Suspects

Posted April 22, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

Friday Olokor

Some suspects who were allegedly caught while perpetrating certain irregularities in the ongoing registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations have reportedly confessed to spending over N20m to construct a radio platform with which they hacked into JAMB’s registration portal.

Saturday PUNCH had reported that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested no less than five individuals who had deployed fake biometric capturing machines to register applicants.

Winasbet.com

The Spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, said, “These registration thieves deployed fake biometric capturing mechanisms and super-imposed registration slips just to satisfy the curiosity of innocent candidates that their registration was successful.

“And on the day of examination, such candidates’ data would either be edited, or not found on the JAMB data base.

“Such candidates would not be verified during the examination proper.”

Benjamin disclosed that the fraudsters were arrested variously in Oyo, Ogun and Maiduguri by officers and men of the NSCDC and brought to Abuja.

During their interrogations in Abuja, Benjamin said, the suspects gave startling revelations of how they conducted their operations.

“While being paraded in the presence of the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohamadu, the fraudsters confessed to numerous registration infractions that JAMB couldn’t imagine,” Benjamin said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2017 UTME: NSCDC arrests five registration fraudsters Friday Olokor, Abuja Over five persons have been arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for various infractions in...
  2. [BREAKING] JAMB suspends 2017 UTME registration for 52 hours   Friday Olokor, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja on Friday announced the suspension of registration for...
  3. JAMB prolong registration, postpones mock examination- UTME 2017 The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday announced the extension of registration for the  2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation...
  4. Breaking: JAMB extends 2017 UTME registration by 2 weeks -Suspends mock examination indefinitely ABUJA-THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has announced an extension of the ongoing Unified Tertiary...
  5. JAMB registration [ FULL GUIDELINES] The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened its official website to prospective candidates of the 2017 Unified Tertiary...
  6. UTME: JAMB suspends registration as mock examination holds today Folashade Adebayo The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination at Computer-based...
  7. [BREAKING] UTME: JAMB scraps awaiting results registration Friday Olokor, Abuja With effect from this year (2017), candidates awaiting results would no longer be eligible to apply for the Universities...
  8. Registration Centre In Borno Uncovers Fake Jamb -NSCDC The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has uncovered a fake Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) centre...
  9. JAMB gives 48hrs ultimatum for candidates to complete registration As a result of ceaseless protests by prospective candidates who have not been able to complete their registration for this...
  10. JAMB: NSCDC uncovers fake registration centre The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has uncovered a fake Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) centre...

< YOHAIG home