THE British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, recently sought to deny the grievous harm his country wrought by the amalgamation of 1914. It won’t wash. The unpalatable results of the fraudulent, unjust and forceful grouping of the diverse nationalities and states into an unwieldy state are all too visible, even 103 years later. History […]

The post Britain and the failing Nigerian State appeared first on Punch Newspapers.