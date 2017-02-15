Leke Baiyewu, Abuja Budget padding, which marred the 2016 Appropriation Bill, appears to be rearing its head again in the 2017 budget estimates as the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development has alleged the presence of a strange vote in one of the estimates. On Tuesday, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. […]

The post Budget: Fashola disowns N2bn voted for regional housing scheme appeared first on Punch Newspapers.