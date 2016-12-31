Buhari begins mediatory role in The Gambia

Posted December 31, 2016 4:26 pm by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commenced his mediatory role in the political impasse in The Gambia in accordance with the mandate given to him by the Economic Community of West African States. The political impasse in the country started when President Yahya Jammeh who had earlier conceded defeat in the country’s presidential […]

The post Buhari begins mediatory role in The Gambia appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. [Updated] Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh concedes defeat President Yahya Jammeh, who has ruled The Gambia for 22 years, has conceded defeat to opposition leader Adama Barrow, the...
  2. Gambia: AU condemns Jammeh’s election result U-turn The African Union (AU) on Saturday called on President Yahya Jammeh to respect the results of The Gambia’s election in...
  3. Gambia: ECOWAS leaders to continue discussion in Abuja Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Indications emerged on Wednesday that the political impasse in The Gambia is yet to be resolved. Leaders...
  4. President Buhari Now In Gambia… President buhari has arrived Gambia this morning, a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina...
  5. ECOWAS seeks swift resolution to political impasse in Gambia West African leaders called Saturday for a swift resolution of the political impasse in The Gambia after disputed elections in...
  6. Pictures Of Buhari With Presidents Mahama, Ellen Sirleaf & Ernest Koroma In Gambia President Muhammadu Buhari, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia,who is the current chair of the Economic Community of West African States...
  7. President Buhari To Fly To Gambia In A Bid To Persuade Jammeh President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, December 13th fly off to Gambia in a bid to end political crisis in...
  8. President Buhari In Gambia To Hold Talks With Jammeh President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Banjul to meet with the President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who lost the presidential election...
  9. Gambia: Ban dismayed at Jammeh’s ‘U-turn’ UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has expressed issatisfaction at outgoing Gambian President Yahya Jammeh rescinding his earlier decision of Dec. 2,...
  10. Soyinka withdraws criticism of Buhari’s message to The Gambia Gbenga Adeniji Playwright and social critic, Prof. Wole Soyinka, says he has withdrawn his earlier criticism of the congratulatory message...

< YOHAIG home