Buhari breaks silence on Southern Kaduna violence

Posted January 5, 2017 7:26 pm by Comments

.says normalcy will return soon Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari had over the past week, given instructions for decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring violence in the Southern part of Kaduna State. Shehu, in […]

The post Buhari breaks silence on Southern Kaduna violence appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari’s silence on killings, reminder of Jonathan’s negligence – Okogie Leke Baiyewu, Abuja A former President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, has berated the Federal Government led by...
  2. Buhari breaks silence, vows “decisive” punishment for sponsors of Rivers killings The president condemns apparently political violence in Rivers State. The post Buhari breaks silence, vows “decisive” punishment for sponsors of...
  3. Kaduna killings: CAN Expresses Fear on Buhari Silence The National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) on Friday expressed sadness over the manner the federal and...
  4. Buhari breaks silence over ‘lopsided appointments’, says Chibok girls dispersed The president responds to allegations that he deliberately ignored qualified Nigerians from other parts of the country. The post Buhari...
  5. Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings unacceptable – CAN The National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) on Friday expressed sadness over the manner the federal and...
  6. Committee Blames Unemployment, Drug Abuse For Southern Kaduna Violence The Gen. Martin Agwai-led Southern Kaduna Peace and Reconciliation Committee has urged the state government to evolve deliberate policies that...
  7. Aregbesola breaks silence on Ooni Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola weekend for the first time  spoke on the death of the Ooni of Ife,...
  8. I never cheated my husband, Tiwa Savage breaks silence Songstress, Tiwa Savage has broken the silence over the series of infidelity allegations leveled on her by husband, Tunji Balogun,...
  9. Why Buhari is silent on Southern Kaduna killings – Spokesperson At least six persons were killed in Goska village, Jema’a local Government Area in the early hours of Christmas. The...
  10. Senator La’ah blasts FG, Kaduna govt over Southern Kaduna killings Senator Danjuma La’ah, representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, yesterday decried what he described as lack of action by the federal...

< YOHAIG home