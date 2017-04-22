Buhari condoles with Adahama’s family

Posted April 22, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described as painful, the death of a prominent Kano businessman and community leader, Alhaji Audu Adahama.

A former customs officer, Adahama died at 78 and was survived by four children, including the Special Assistant to the President on Youth, Nasiru Adahama.

Winasbet.com

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President has sent a condolence message to the family, the government and the people of the state.

The message was said to have been delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) in Kano on Saturday.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari consoles Adefuye’s wife, family President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late Nigerian Ambassador to the United States as a patriot whose contributions to the...
  2. President Buhari sympathizes with victims of Kano and Kebbi Fire | Calls for Adherence to Precautionary Building Standards President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with the victims of the fire incidents in Sabon Gari Market, Kano State, and Birnin...
  3. Buhari condoles late Deputy Governor’s family, government and people of Borno APC Presidential candidate ,Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (rtd). Image source ynaija President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja expressed shock and...
  4. Aisha Buhari Threatens Lawsuit At PDP For their Accusations of Her Obtaining $22m FOREX Illegally From CBN The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in a series of tweets yesterday accused the First lady, Aisha Buhari and other aides...
  5. Monguno one of finest statesmen, politicians Nigeria ever had – Buhari Shettima-Ali-Monguno President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late former Minister of Mines, Power and Petroleum, Alhaji Shettima Monguno, as “one...
  6. Adesina, Shehu named Buhari’s spokesmen President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening, named Mr Femi Adesina and Mallam Garba Shehu as his spokesmen. Femi Adesina will...
  7. Pres. Buhari Sends Condolence Message to Families of Nigerian Victims of Mecca Crane Accident President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the families, relations and friends of the Nigerian victims of the Friday’s...
  8. Buhari’s Media Aide, Garba Shehu Lists “9 Key Milestones” in the President’s First Year The Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has highlighted what he termed “Nine Key...
  9. Buhari mourns Chanchangi, describes him as extraordinary philanthropist President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja condoled with the Chanchangi family on the death of Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi, business...
  10. Buhari mourns ex-Kano deputy governor President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of prominent politician and former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Senator Magaji Abdullahi....

< YOHAIG home