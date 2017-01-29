Buhari deserves prayers, not ill wishes —Oshiomhole

Posted January 29, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Alexander Okere A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday criticised those saying President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in the United Kingdom, has died. Oshiomhole, who spoke to journalists at his hometown in Iyamho, Estako-West Local Government Area, shortly after voting during Saturday’s House of Representatives by-election for Etsako federal constituency, […]

The post Buhari deserves prayers, not ill wishes —Oshiomhole appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Etsako Federal Constituency by-election records low turnout The by-election for Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo has recorded low turnout of voters across the affected three local governments...
  2. Etsako by-election: My ambition not based on my dad’s political influence —Oshiomhole Jnr By Simon Ebegbulem BENIN—SON of the immediate past governor of Edo State and House of Representatives aspirant for Etsako Federal...
  3. INEC deploys 2,452 workers for Edo bye-election Fidelis Soriwei, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission is to deploy 2,452 personnel in Edo State for the Etsako East/Etsako...
  4. Bamidele: Buhari needs prayers President Muhammadu Buhari needs prayers to conquer insurgency, a former House of Representatives member, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said. In his...
  5. Buhari’s in Edo: Oshiomhole deserves federal appointment – President PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured outgoing Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo state of a call to duties at higher quarters...
  6. Oshiomhole & Obaseki Campaign For APC House Of Reps Candidate In Etsako (Pics) Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki,ex-governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Edo Deputy Governor Rt. Honourable Philip Shaibu, Chief of Staff, Mr...
  7. I’ve no quarrel with Oshiomhole over Obaseki —Shuaibu THE member representing Etsako federal constituency in the House of Representatives and Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s political son, Mr Philip Shuaibu,...
  8. Oshiomhole’s Son Joins The Race To Contest For House Of Reps In Edo. See Reactions According to an online user who shared the story,Adams Oshiomhole’s son, Cyril Oshiomhole has joined the race for the soul...
  9. PDP flags off campaign to regain Etsako federal seat EDO STATE chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, kicked off its campaign for the January 28 bye-election for...
  10. INEC’s Card Reader Failure Embarrassing — Oshiomhole Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State says it is embarrassing that the Independent National Electoral Commission again failed to get...

< YOHAIG home