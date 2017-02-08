Fidelis Soriwei, Leke Baiyewu and Olaleye Aluko The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, informing the legislature of his intention to extend his medical vacation in the United Kingdom. The upper chamber of the National Assembly however failed to provide details of the letter. Earlier on Sunday, the […]

The post Buhari didn’t give us date of his return —Senate appeared first on Punch Newspapers.