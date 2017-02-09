Buhari not in danger, discusses with Osinbajo daily –Mohammed

Olusola Fabiyi and Olalekan Adetayo The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was in regular discussion with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, every day. This, he said, showed that the President was not in danger or hospitalised as being speculated. Mohammed spoke while briefing State House […]

