Buhari okays arms for aviation security personnel

Posted January 5, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo and Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that aviation security personnel stationed at the nation’s airports should begin to bear arms. The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday at the end of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by […]

The post Buhari okays arms for aviation security personnel appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria aviation security to bear arms Nigeria has approved that the Aviation Security personnel should bear arms to enhance security of passengers and installations at the...
  2. FG sets up inter-ministerial committee on aviation security Federal government has disclosed plans to set up an inter-ministerial committee on aviation security aimed at providing modalities for the...
  3. N1tn needed to turn around aviation sector – Minister The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday in Abuja said the Federal Government needed One Trillion Naira...
  4. FEC okays advisers on railway concessioning The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved advisers to negotiate with General Electric (GE) towards concessioning the railway. Minister of...
  5. Buhari okays jumbo allowance for Villa security operatives Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has cleared the backlog of allowances of security agents attached to the Presidential Villa,...
  6. Aviation security: FG takes steps to decongest traffic at Nnamdi Azikiwa airport Hadi Sirika, Minister of State, Aviation The Federal Government says it is leaving no stone unturned to decongest traffic to...
  7. Reps Demand Entitlement Of Slain Security Personnel The House of Representatives has urged the executive and relevant authorities to ensure that the benefits and entitlements of service...
  8. Over N1trn Required To Stabilise Aviation Industry – Minister The minister of state for aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has disclosed that a total of N1 trillion was required to...
  9. (BREAKING) FEC: Buhari shocks Osinbajo, ministers Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday caught most members of the Federal Executive Council unaware as he arrived...
  10. Buhari okays appointment of FHC Registrar as judge … 29 others too President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the appointment of the Chief Registrar of the Federal High...

< YOHAIG home