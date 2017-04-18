Buhari panel discussing with N’Assembly on rift with executive –Presidency

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

Talks on how best to resolve the rift between the Presidency and the National Assembly are already ongoing behind the scene, The PUNCH investigation has revealed.

READ: Presidency/N’Assembly peace deal: Senate may reject Magu’s case as part of agenda

President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a committee chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to look into how to resolve the rift.

A competent source in the Presidency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent on Monday that talks had started, describing the Osinbajo panel as a standing committee.

The source explained that the Vice-President had met with leaders of the National Assembly even personally, adding that Buhari had also met with them.

He stated, “The Federal Executive Council has something like a standing committee devoted to interacting with the National Assembly.

“That committee has all former members of the National Assembly as members and the Vice-President is the chair.

“That was the committee the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, talked about.

“Now, since the FEC meeting, where this matter came up, there have been several interactions between both arms of government including meetings with Mr. President and National Assembly leadership.

READ ALSO: Buhari won’t change position on Magu – Presidency source

“The Vice-President has hosted the National Assembly leaders too, including when some of them came for one-on-one meeting.

“The point is that at any point, interactions are going on and very robust too between the Presidency and the National Assembly.”

The source expressed the hope that the grey areas would soon be sorted out.

He added that while the Presidency had made its position known on the issue of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, further talks could still hold.

“On Magu, the Presidency is very clear and the views are already public. And yes, there will be more opportunities for even more interactions between the two arms of government on Magu and other pertinent issues,” the source said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, was not available for comment at the time of filing this report on Monday.

The Senate had stepped down the confirmation of the Resident Electoral Commissioners, whose names were sent by Buhari in protest against the Presidency’s refusal to implement some of its resolutions.

The federal lawmakers had specifically frowned on the continued occupation of office of Magu as the EFCC boss despite that they had rejected his nomination two times.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Senators angry with Osinbajo for supporting Magu

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com