Buhari predicts more jobs, as digital transmission begins

Posted December 23, 2016 1:26 am by Comments

Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the Digital Switchover Project from Analog transmission in broadcasting to Digital Transmission in the country. He described the event as historic and said that it would transmit 30 channels even in this first phase. The President said he was happy with the achievement, saying […]

