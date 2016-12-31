Buhari still awaiting AGF’s report on Magu, SGF -Presidency

Posted December 31, 2016 11:26 am by Comments

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Saturday said the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has yet to submit the report of the investigation he carried out on government officials to President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari had recently directed Malami to probe the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu; […]

The post Buhari still awaiting AGF’s report on Magu, SGF -Presidency appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. MAGU: BUHARI WAITING TO RECEIVE OFFICIAL REPORT FROM SENATE – PRESIDENCY The Presidency last night said that President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to be officially briefed by the Senate on why...
  2. BREAKING: Presidency denies Magu’s removal The presidency has denied that Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked....
  3. Senate leader Ndume seeks to save Magu, visits Buhari Olalekan Adetayo and Leke Baiyewu The report of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar...
  4. How DSS report made Senate to reject Magu The Department of State Services has said the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu,...
  5. Confirmation crisis: Magu blocked from seeing Buhari Olusola Fabiyi, John Alechenu and Leke Baiyewu The embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim...
  6. BREAKING: Senate fails to screen EFCC boss, Magu The Nigerian Senate on Thursday failed to screen the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu....
  7. Magu: Buhari losing control of his government, says Opadokun Success Nwogu, Ilorin The convener of the Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform, Mr. Ayo Opadokun, has said that the...
  8. Senate gives condition for Magu’s reconsideration Olalekan Adetayo and Leke Baiyewu The Senate has said it may reconsider its refusal to confirm the appointment of the...
  9. Buhari shuns lobbyists in battle for Magu’s job Sagay Committee advises Presidency to keep Acting EFCC chair Governors have joined the desperate lobby to nominate the chairman of...
  10. Assign more judges to fraud cases, Magu tells CJ Ramon Oladimeji The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, paid a visit to the Chief...

< YOHAIG home