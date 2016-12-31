The National Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Simeon Okah, in this interview with OVIE OKPARE bares his mind on some national issues, including the introduction of a bill for the creation of Christian Court which has passed second reading at the House of Representatives, and how the government could resolve different agitations in […]

The post Buhari’s anti-corruption fight won’t succeed with the present police –Bishop Okah appeared first on Punch Newspapers.